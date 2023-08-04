Housing costs: £302 for my half of the mortgage, split equally with L.

Loan payments: £60 student loan. I have no idea how much I have left to pay and have accepted my fate that this may never be paid off.

Pension? I currently pay 4% and my employer pays 2.5%. I have no idea how much is in my pension pot but I have a goal this year to consolidate it and up my contributions to 6%.

Savings? £4,525 in a stocks and shares ISA, £8,000 in a fixed saver, £13,200 in an easy-access saver (most of which is earmarked for a lump-sum overpayment on our mortgage at the end of the year), £1,391 in various savings pots.

Utilities: We equally split the following: £105 council tax, £30 water, £138 gas and electricity, £21 high-speed fibre internet.

All other monthly payments: £34.22 phone payment (I regularly try to reduce this through cashback app Airtime Rewards), £13 travel, phone and breakdown insurance. Subscriptions: £4.99 Hayu, £10.99 Apple Music, £2.49 iCloud storage.