A Week In Seattle, WA, On A $43,500 Salary

1:30 p.m. — I decide to go to a coffee shop and do a little bit of work on my computer. I've been trying to go to new coffee shops outside of my usual routine, because it makes me feel like I'm constantly exploring the city and helps me feel like I'm not stuck in a rut. I stop in Dick Blick on the way for a notebook, ruler pencil, and eraser ($17.27) to sketch out and make notes on creative projects that have been sitting in my head and need to be put on paper. When I get to the coffee shop, I order a cappuccino ($5.40). The coffee is good and the shop is really cute, but the vibe feels like I'm an outsider in locals-only territory — not a feeling I super enjoy — especially as I'm trying to make a serious effort to feel more ingrained in my neighborhood. I've lived in Seattle for almost three years, but it's been a little hard to break into the social scene and people are weary of new transplants — even though it feels like most people I meet aren't from Seattle either. $22.67