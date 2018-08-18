1:50 p.m. — We find our friends at the state park, but we learned en route we would have to pay $10 for parking. I'm annoyed we don't have the $30 annual pass we bought when I renewed the van's tabs. (It was mailed to my dad, and he never sent it along.) It didn't occur to me to check if parking was free, and it feels like just one more thing to keep track of. There's a car show happening at the park, so it's extra tricky to figure out where to go, and there's even more stinky exhaust than usual. I set most of this aside, though, and we head off on a lovely walk. We're rewarded with a lake view and stop to let the baby wiggle around and get some pictures. $10