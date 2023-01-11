Money Diary: A Sales & Media Assistant On 28k

One day we would like to sell the flat and move out of London but for now we are happy where we are. I’d like to be in a position where I can save so we can buy together when we do eventually move. My salary isn’t great but it’s surprisingly good for the level I’m at and the industry I’m in. I love working in publishing but I think my next move will be a similar role in a different industry so I can earn more. I was almost made redundant earlier this year, which was pretty scary, so my determination to start saving is higher than ever. If I had lost my job I would have been in a really tricky position and I would have needed to find a new job very quickly to continue paying rent and bills. Luckily I was able to take a very similar role at the company and nothing much has really changed in my day-to-day job. It definitely opened my eyes and made me realise my industry isn’t very stable so I’m keen to consider other options next year."