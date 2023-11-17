Money Diary: A Sales Executive In Edinburgh On £21,700

This week: “I’m a 23-year-old sales executive who just got engaged to my partner, H. We recently bought a house out in a more rural area after living in the city for the last three years. I also recently left a job with a much higher salary due to poor working conditions that really ruined my mental health. For a month we were living with a family member, as our home was not yet ready and due to the rising cost of living in the city. I didn’t work during this time as the thought made me sick and I would have panic attacks due to what happened in my previous job. I used to work within the education and childcare sector as a room head for a private nursery and while it is my area of passion, the 12-hour days, constant berating from managers and less and less money being spent on the resources for the children was too much. I now work in sales and marketing, but still within childcare, so I feel like I’m still doing something with my experience. Now H and I are getting our home sorted out, I’m feeling more social again so I’m seeing friends more often, which is making it a little harder to save and recoup what I lost when I quit my job. My goal by the end of the year is to have a small emergency fund and then next year will be for clearing any credit cards.”