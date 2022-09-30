Money Diary: A Risk Manager In London On 70k

This week: "I’m 26 and I started a new job just over a month ago. It’s my second job related to risk management, and my first time holding a manager title. I kind of fell into this industry after completing a graduate consulting programme, but I've found that I really enjoy the job and appreciate the work-life balance that being non-client facing offers. I’m from a small city up north but I moved to London for university. I live with my fiancée, B, in a flat in East London. We love the area but know it would take decades of saving to be able to buy somewhere here. After getting married, we want to live abroad for an extended period of time. So, we’ve decided to focus on using our savings for our wedding for the time being, rather than getting on the property ladder. I’ve gone through various cycles regarding my relationship with money. I’d say that I am in a healthy place now, where I am making efforts to save, but I'm also not afraid to appreciate the good salary I have and indulge on experiences that I’m afforded from it. Overall, I’m feeling really positive about the position I’m in and I'm looking forward to where I’ll be in the next few years."