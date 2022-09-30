Money Diary: A Risk Manager In London On 70k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 26 and I started a new job just over a month ago. It’s my second job related to risk management, and my first time holding a manager title. I kind of fell into this industry after completing a graduate consulting programme, but I've found that I really enjoy the job and appreciate the work-life balance that being non-client facing offers. I’m from a small city up north but I moved to London for university. I live with my fiancée, B, in a flat in East London. We love the area but know it would take decades of saving to be able to buy somewhere here. After getting married, we want to live abroad for an extended period of time. So, we’ve decided to focus on using our savings for our wedding for the time being, rather than getting on the property ladder. I’ve gone through various cycles regarding my relationship with money. I’d say that I am in a healthy place now, where I am making efforts to save, but I'm also not afraid to appreciate the good salary I have and indulge on experiences that I’m afforded from it. Overall, I’m feeling really positive about the position I’m in and I'm looking forward to where I’ll be in the next few years."
Occupation: Risk manager
Industry: Investment management
Age: 26
Location: London
Salary: £70,000 (+20-30% annual bonus)
Paycheque Amount: £3,713
Number of housemates: One: my fiancée, B
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £997 for a proportionate split of the rent and all household bills for our two-bedroom flat.
Loan payments: Around £320 per month is taken from my gross salary for my student loan.
Savings? I have approximately £8,000 in investments and £8,000 in accessible cash savings. This number has taken a knock with paying for wedding deposits, but I’m hoping it will increase quickly now I’m on a higher salary.
Pension: I pay in 2% and my company pays 10%, this is the maximum they will allow for someone under 30 to contribute. In my previous role, I also gave 2%, but my company gave 18%, which meant that in the three years there I amassed about £32,000 in my pot.
Utilities: My mum still covers my phone bill (I ask her to stop doing so multiple times a year, but the contract is in her name).
Subscriptions: £88 gym membership. £168 personal trainer. Subscriptions: £10 Netflix, £32 contact lenses, £20 Peloton.
All other monthly payments: In my previous role, I gave £50 per month to charity from my pre-tax salary, and once I have three payslips at my new job I'll be eligible to do the same on their system. I usually split this between a charity related to my sibling’s disability and the food bank that’s been set up in my old primary school.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I completed a three-year BA at a London Russell Group university. I received a student loan for both my fees and maintenance, but 'the bank of mum and dad' did have to top this up to cover my rent. I largely paid for my fun through working summer and weekend jobs.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My sibling has a disability which means that their care was very expensive growing up. This meant that we didn’t have the kind of disposable income that I think would have been expected from their jobs, especially considering that the cost of living was relatively cheap in the city I grew up in. My parents made it very clear to me that I should stay away from debt and live within my means. However, they always focused on making sure that I felt I could still spend my money on travel and experiences as they did at my age. I educated myself on good debt, investing and credit once I had graduated and was earning a salary.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out for university when I was 18, but I went back for summers and holidays.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I was largely financially responsible for myself when I left university and started in my first 'big girl' job. However, my mum still covered my phone bill and my parents had to help out with my initial rental deposit (I started my job with about £80 in my bank account, it was a long wait until the first payday). B earns more than me, so her proportionate split of our bills is higher.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I really wanted a job when I was 16-17, but as I had to look after my sibling between school and my parents getting back from work, I was never able to make the hours. I did some informal, cash-in-hand work looking after family friends' kids with the same disability, but I got my first proper job working weekends in a shop whilst at university.
Do you worry about money now?
I would say I'm aware of money, rather than actively worrying about it. I’ve entered into a good, relatively stable career, but I know that I need to be financially secure enough to support my sibling once my parents are too old to, so I can't just flick the f*ck it switch.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
My mum gave me £5,000 from her retirement lump sum which I partially invested but mostly used to travel. My grandmother recently passed away and I'm expecting to receive around £10,000 from her estate.
