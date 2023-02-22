Money Diary: An Assistant Vice President Risk Analyst On 77k

Housing costs: £1,116 mortgage payment. We are currently overpaying by £250 each due to our mortgage being up for renewal in March.

Pension? I have £24,230 in my pension, which I consolidated into one pot a few years back (would recommend). I contribute 5% and my employer contributes 10%.

Loan payments: Student loan (repayment plan 2) is £342.

Savings? I have £5k in a Stocks & Shares ISA, £4.5k in a Moneybox reward savings and £2k in a sinking fund for holidays/home.

Utilities: £78 energy, £72 council tax, £19.93 life and critical illness insurance, £16 water, £10 Virgin broadband, £6 TV licence.

All other monthly payments: £30pp cleaner (twice per month), £56.99 Virgin Active gym, £10 SIM only phone, £10 YoungMinds charity. Subscriptions: £7.99 Audible, £5 Netflix.