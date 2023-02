Money Diary: An Assistant Vice President Risk Analyst On 77k

Welcome to Money Diaries , where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m 26 years old and working as a risk analyst in a bank in London. After graduating from uni with a social science degree five years ago, I aimed to begin a career in communications. After many interviews for marketing grad schemes didn’t work out, I was approached about working in banking and started a career in investment banking divisions and risk within tier-1 firms. I was pretty tenacious in climbing the corporate ladder and in the first three years of my career took on an additional role outside of my client work. This meant that I was leading a team of 10+ as well as gaining both management and project management external qualifications. This majorly boosted my earnings and meant that when I secured a permanent role, I was able to enter at manager level (hence the spicy salary)."