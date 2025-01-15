Money Diary: A Registered Veterinary Nurse On £28,012

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

When me and my brother were born, my parents opened bonds for each of us and at age 18, these bonds were converted into ISAs. My parents had yearly meetings with their financial advisor and they encouraged me to do the same, so a few years ago I met with him to discuss my investment ISA. The only conversations I remember having as a child involved my parents urging me not to get any kind of loan (apart from a student loan) and stressing that if I had money troubles, I was to always ask them for help. This has stuck with me into adulthood and they are my safety net if I ever need financial help.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I moved out for the first year of university, then for my placement year I moved back in as the practice I was working at was close to home. I moved out again for my third year and then moved back in for about five years after I graduated. In 2021 I moved out to live on my own and to be nearer to work. In 2022, I had the opportunity to work in Canada but due to several reasons I moved back to the UK after eight months and back in with my parents for a while. I moved into my current house at the beginning of 2023 and as much as I love my parents, I feel settled here and hope I will not have to move back in with them any time soon.