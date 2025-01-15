Money Diary: A Registered Veterinary Nurse On £28,012

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 29-year-old registered veterinary nurse living in rural Wales. I grew up here before moving away for university in 2013, living in England and abroad and coming back to the area in 2022. I live alone and while I love it, it does worry me that I can't save as much as I would like and will probably not be able to buy a house on my own any time soon. I try and buy secondhand clothes where possible and most of the furniture in my house is from various family members or from charity shops and upcycled because I would rather spend my money on experiences and travelling."
Occupation: Registered veterinary nurse
Industry: Animal health
Age: 29
Location: Wales
Salary: £28,012
Paycheque: This differs each month depending on overtime and out-of-hours calls but is between £2,000 and £2,200.
Housemates: One: my dog, P.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £550 rent for a two-bedroom, mid-terrace house.
Loan payments: £40 student loan (again this differs each month).
Pension? I currently pay the minimum amount, which my employer matches, but I’m not actually sure what that amount is. I have around £11,000 in my pot.
Savings? £12,566 in an instant saver ISA, £4,797 in a Help to Buy, £16,850 in an investment ISA and £220 in a travel pot on Monzo.
Utilities: £97 council tax, £60 electricity, £14.50 water, £26 internet.
All other monthly payments: £70 pet insurance, £12 phone. Subscriptions: £10.99 Netflix, £0.99 Apple, £49.87 gym.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a three-year foundation degree in veterinary nursing and I was able to get a Welsh government student loan to help with tuition and maintenance fees. I doubt I will ever be able to pay it all off, as my paycheque differs each month. When I lived abroad, I had to pay back £33 a month regardless of my income because I was overseas.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
When me and my brother were born, my parents opened bonds for each of us and at age 18, these bonds were converted into ISAs. My parents had yearly meetings with their financial advisor and they encouraged me to do the same, so a few years ago I met with him to discuss my investment ISA. The only conversations I remember having as a child involved my parents urging me not to get any kind of loan (apart from a student loan) and stressing that if I had money troubles, I was to always ask them for help. This has stuck with me into adulthood and they are my safety net if I ever need financial help.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
I moved out for the first year of university, then for my placement year I moved back in as the practice I was working at was close to home. I moved out again for my third year and then moved back in for about five years after I graduated. In 2021 I moved out to live on my own and to be nearer to work. In 2022, I had the opportunity to work in Canada but due to several reasons I moved back to the UK after eight months and back in with my parents for a while. I moved into my current house at the beginning of 2023 and as much as I love my parents, I feel settled here and hope I will not have to move back in with them any time soon.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At age 26, when I moved out to live alone for the first time. Whenever I lived at home, I paid a small amount of rent to my parents but they covered the food bills and other expenses. They suggested this arrangement and it enabled me to build up my savings.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
As a kitchen porter and later a waitress/bartender at a hotel in my hometown during college. I got it to help pay for my driving lessons and other fun things.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
Do you worry about money now?
Absolutely! I don’t have anyone to share living costs with so I do not have a lot of money left at the end of the month. If I do, it goes into a pot for my 30th birthday trip next year. Once I’m home from that, I will use the extra money to build up my savings. With the rising costs of living, I do worry that I may not be able to afford certain things in the future.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
During my placement year of uni, my loan amount was significantly lower as I was not attending lectures and not living on campus, so I used some inheritance I received from my granddad who had recently passed away to pay for that year. When my other granddad died, I put money from him into my Help To Buy ISA.
