Money Diary: A Charity Worker On 50k Being Made Redundant In Brighton

Housing costs: Mortgage is £730 a month, ground rent £150 a year and service charge £1,650 a year.

Loan payments: £100 a month to a credit card that has around £2,000 on (a build-up of purchases from the last two years such as flights, some small furniture for the flat, big food shops etc), £200 a month student loan repayment which comes straight out of my paycheque.

Utilities: Gas/electricity is currently £28 a month with Bulb, this will go up a bit once I cave in and start putting the heating on for winter. Council tax is £114 a month, water £25, internet £17.99, TV licence £12.

Transportation: None. I was commuting four days a week pre-pandemic and it was costing me around £400 a month so that’s been a huge saving. I walk or cycle everywhere that I need to get to where I live.

Phone bill: £37 a month. For years I have been meaning to move to a SIM only contract so I aim to sort this out in the next few months.

Savings? £6,300 in a flexible ISA. I have been able to save around £800 a month since lockdown, mainly due to no travel costs and, of course, no socialising. This is a lifesaver given my impending unemployment but has also opened my eyes to how much I spent on small regular purchases like coffee, lunches and impromptu after-work drinks. I use Monzo for my weekly spending (everything other than bills) and have the round-up pot. I try to live off £100 a week but honestly there is usually at least one £30+ purchase that I use my current account for which is a lazy habit and skews my spending budgets.

Other: Contact lenses £14 a month, Netflix £5.99 (soon to be cancelled, am looking for someone’s account to tag onto please!), Amazon Prime £7.99 (soon to be cancelled), home insurance £20, Spotify £9.99 (debating whether to cancel but I hate adverts and love my downloadable playlists so we will see).