Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Radiologist On 65k

Housing costs: £800 rent for a room in a shared hospital accommodation flat in central London, including utilities. It is definitely a bit much for what it is, but was a convenient option when my old landlord decided to sell her flat at short notice. This is taken directly from my salary.

Loan payments: £349 for student loan, again taken directly from my salary.

Savings? £50,000 in a savings account, £5,000 in a vanguard fund, £2,000 in a joint account with my partner (used for shared expenses, food etc), £230 in a Monzo savings pot (my payments get rounded up, which gets added to this), NHS pension – no idea how much this is worth atm.

All other monthly expenses: Most of my monthly expenses are for food/drink/entertainment. I normally don't have much of a commute to work (few minutes walk) but since COVID I have been staying at my boyfriend's flat, so transport has been a much more significant expense. I don't have that many other regular monthly expenses to be honest. I was looking to rejoin a gym but COVID happened, am on an Amazon Prime student trial (doing a part-time postgrad certificate), use my boyfriend's Netflix and my phone bill is paid for by my parents (they paid when I was at uni, which has kind of just carried on). Other less regular but significant expenses include GMC registration (£406/year), Royal College of Radiologists membership (£283/year), indemnity and exam fees.