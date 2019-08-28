Money Diary: A Radio Presenter In Newcastle On 20.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 27-year-old radio newsreader at a local radio station in Newcastle, living in Gateshead with my boyfriend. I usually work the late shift of the day, which means not having to get up at 4am – although sometimes I have to cover, which really messes up my body clock!
Originally from Kent, I have a lot of friends who still live and work in London and the south so even though I get paid a fraction of their wages, I can still feel a little smug about the high cost of living down there. I’ve moved around a lot over the last six years, between Sheffield, Leeds, Darlington and now the northeast. I did a master's degree in broadcast journalism, which I was very lucky to have help from my parents to pay for – I know it was a big deal for them to help me, and I’m really grateful to them for it.
Over the last six months I’ve been really trying to branch out – I started an aerial hoop class in Byker (not quite the Grove!) and have been trying out exercise classes to meet more people."
Industry: Radio Journalism
Age: 27
Location: Gateshead/Newcastle upon Tyne
Salary: £20,500
Paycheque amount: £1,400 after tax
Number of housemates: One
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £725 rent (split in two).
Water: £22 (split).
Gas and electricity: £39 (split).
Council tax: £128 (split).
Internet: £18.99 (split).
Loan payments: Student loan £5 per month.
Transportation: I have a Metro Card that I top up as and when. Car insurance is £635 but I paid it in one go in November, split with my boyfriend.
Phone bill: £25
Savings? £100 per month. This goes into a savings account I can access if I need to but I’m pretty good at not touching it. It’s my emergency buffer in case I get made redundant etc and has about £6,000 at the moment.
Other: Netflix £5.99 (for the super basic package), iCloud storage £0.79, Amazon Prime £79 per year, paid in one go in January.
We put £800 into a joint account every month which pays for the rent, utilities, council tax, food shopping, phone bills and any costs of eating out, drinking and activities when we're together.