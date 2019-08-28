Story from Money Diaries

Money Diary: A Radio Presenter In Newcastle On 20.5k

Anonymous
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 27-year-old radio newsreader at a local radio station in Newcastle, living in Gateshead with my boyfriend. I usually work the late shift of the day, which means not having to get up at 4am – although sometimes I have to cover, which really messes up my body clock!
Originally from Kent, I have a lot of friends who still live and work in London and the south so even though I get paid a fraction of their wages, I can still feel a little smug about the high cost of living down there. I’ve moved around a lot over the last six years, between Sheffield, Leeds, Darlington and now the northeast. I did a master's degree in broadcast journalism, which I was very lucky to have help from my parents to pay for – I know it was a big deal for them to help me, and I’m really grateful to them for it.
Over the last six months I’ve been really trying to branch out – I started an aerial hoop class in Byker (not quite the Grove!) and have been trying out exercise classes to meet more people."
Industry: Radio Journalism
Age: 27
Location: Gateshead/Newcastle upon Tyne
Salary: £20,500
Paycheque amount: £1,400 after tax
Number of housemates: One
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £725 rent (split in two).
Water: £22 (split).
Gas and electricity: £39 (split).
Council tax: £128 (split).
Internet: £18.99 (split).
Loan payments: Student loan £5 per month.
Transportation: I have a Metro Card that I top up as and when. Car insurance is £635 but I paid it in one go in November, split with my boyfriend.
Phone bill: £25
Savings? £100 per month. This goes into a savings account I can access if I need to but I’m pretty good at not touching it. It’s my emergency buffer in case I get made redundant etc and has about £6,000 at the moment.
Other: Netflix £5.99 (for the super basic package), iCloud storage £0.79, Amazon Prime £79 per year, paid in one go in January.
We put £800 into a joint account every month which pays for the rent, utilities, council tax, food shopping, phone bills and any costs of eating out, drinking and activities when we're together.
Related Stories
Money Diary: A Local At Edinburgh Festival On 31k
Money Diary: A New Mum On Maternity Leave
Money Diary: A Social Worker On 47k

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series