Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Puppet Maker From Gloucestershire On 11.5k

Housing costs: £0. Very luckily our parents are letting us live rent-free to give us a chance to save a bit towards future rent when we leave. We feel really blessed to be in this situation as it means we can concentrate on moving out.

Loan payments: I have a humongous student loan, probably around £60,000. I’ve paid none of it back yet and can’t see myself doing so anytime soon. It frustrates me a bit that from the moment you take out a student loan it starts charging interest, and then the government keeps selling it to different people so the interest seems to keep growing. I think it’s going to bite them in the bum one day, they’ve made it so high that the debt is huge and the chance of them getting even half of it back from most people is slim. I also have a £2,000 overdraft from university, it’s in a graduate account and has 0% interest. That kept me alive as a student as it paid my rent, bought groceries and covered transport. I struggled for money throughout but I don’t regret doing it, and I don’t regret the debt I now have.

Utilities: £0

Transportation: £70p/m car insurance, £14p/m car tax, £60-70p/m on fuel. Try to split this with boyfriend as he can’t drive but we’re pretty loose on keeping record so sometimes one person pays more one month.

Phone bill: £10p/m SIM only.

Savings? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Yeah. No. I think we have £800 in a company account somewhere from a gig we did last year but we try not to touch that money and save it for the next project. (This is quite loose as we don’t pay ourselves from these gigs very often as there's not enough and we’re going to be putting it back into the company at some time so there's no point.)

Other: £0.79 iCloud storage, £7.99 Audible membership (a lifesaver and the best investment when you work alone a lot). Currently on my parents' family plan for Spotify and Netflix.