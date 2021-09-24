Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Property Manager In Birmingham On 25k

(All below are my share only. All bills are split equally between S and I and taken from our joint account on a monthly basis, we transfer £700 at the start of the month for this.)



Housing costs: £333.64 mortgage

Loan payments: None, I went to university in Paris and my undergrad degree was free.

Savings? I save around £600 a month into my different savings accounts, the rest is split between my Monzo card for fun money and our joint account. Current account balances are: £4,398.19 emergency fund, £6,478.80 Stocks and Shares ISA, £3,100 NS&I, £2,506.31 Lifetime ISA and £44,642.46 apartment equity.

Utilities/phone: £10 goody bag with Giffgaff, I own my phone outright. £9 water, £30 electricity, £82 council tax, £90 service charge, £2.50 Asda groceries delivery.

Subscriptions: £69 unlimited hot yoga classes with my local studio, £4.99 Netflix (split with S), £4.34 NSPCC weekly lottery.

Pension? £6,518.12 held with NEST pension. I contribute the minimum amount into it every month and so does my employer.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I always knew that I wanted to leave France to come to the UK so I made sure that I had the best grades I could to be selected for the Erasmus programme. I feel very lucky when I reflect on the fact that university in France is free… There was an expectation from my parents to go to uni but I was fine with it as it aligned with my future plans.