Money Diary: A Project Officer On £36,550

This week: "I’m a 30 year-old project officer in the Civil Service living and working in Manchester. I moved here for university and have never looked back. Last year, I got a promotion which enabled me to move into a one-bed flat by myself, which has been a long-held goal after many years of house-shares. This move has been so good for my mental health as I’m a true introvert and I love having my own space. I’m still figuring out my budgeting and how much I can comfortably spend each month since the move, especially as my rent has more than doubled! Z is my long-term boyfriend of six years, but we have never lived together as it was very important to me to have the opportunity to live by myself and manage my own space and finances before settling down. I’m naturally more of a saver than a spender and when I do spend it tends to be on experiences, such as holidays or meals out, rather than clothes or objects. At the moment I’m building up my holiday funds again after a big trip last year."