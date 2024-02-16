Money Diary: A Project Manager On £36,150

This week: “I’m a 25-year-old project manager at an athletic apparel company in London, though I’m currently on maternity leave. I gave birth to my first child two weeks ago and I’m navigating life as a new mother while also being in a long-distance relationship. I have worked full time for six years and feel that I only came into my stride in my career in the last two years, after initially working in finance-based jobs. Going back to work is very important to me but I’m not sure how that is going to work out. The cost of nursery and childcare is something that I think about daily even though my son is only two weeks old! I have always been a spender and work hard so I’m able to travel as much as possible and see the world. I don’t generally spend on clothes or makeup and I am happy to cut my own hair if it means I’m able to eat nice food while at home in London and live well (often translates to spend carelessly) when I’m abroad.”