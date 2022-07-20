Money Diary: A Project Manager With A Joint Income Of 300k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £563 for my share of the mortgage on our four-bedroom house. As P’s salary is so much more than mine, we split the mortgage proportional to our incomes.

Loan payments: £240 for my student loans, which is automatically taken out of my salary. I’ve got about £7,500 left so (all being well) these should be paid off within the next three years.

Pension? My workplace pension is fantastic. I pay in 9.8% of my salary (£470 p/m) and my employer pays a whopping 21% (£1,044 p/m). This is one of the major perks of working in higher education!

Savings? I transfer roughly £500 to savings per month but this varies a lot depending on what else is going on. Buying the house has decimated my savings so I’m on a bit of a mission to rebuild these.

Utilities: £45 for Sky TV and internet. P actually currently pays all our bills. We are in the process of sorting a joint account but P hasn’t pushed it and neither have I.

All other monthly payments: £23 for a SIM-only deal (including Disney+). Subscriptions: £79 per year Amazon Prime, £6.99 Netflix (which I should cancel, as I always use P’s account), £20 Naked Wines, £4.99 Apple TV. £15 each to Mind and Friends of the Earth.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?