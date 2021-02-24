Money Diary: A Project Manager In London On 46k

Housing costs: My mortgage for the studio is £512. I pay £80 to my parents for their loan and the annual service charge is £1,400, which includes home insurance.

Loan payments: See above. No other loans except student loan, which comes out of my payslip.

Utilities: £45 to Octopus Energy, £38 for critical illness insurance, £20 for Now TV package and broadband, £22 for Thames Water, £87 council tax.

Transportation: No fixed cost – I budget £50 for Uber and public transport.

Phone bill: £27

Savings? £400. I wiped out my savings between December and January; I had to get new carpets, new windows and pay the annual service charge. I plan to save £400 per month while I go to therapy, then increase to £600 when it finishes.

Other: I donate £10 to the Outside Project and £15 to a local food bank. I’m a member of the Women’s Equality Party (£4 per month).