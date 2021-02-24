Money Diary: A Project Manager In London On 46k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a cisgender bisexual woman, living alone in a studio which I bought last year. I had a generous gift from my parents as well as a loan from them that I’m paying off now. I’ve just got two adorable new roommates – my guinea pigs – and my girlfriend is in my bubble so we spend a lot of time here together. Lockdown has been hard as I struggle with anxiety and depression. I’ve just started therapy to help with this, and I've been taking medication for over a year.
Career-wise, I’ve recently started as a policy manager in the NHS but I’m struggling to think about what I want to do long term. I earn a great salary – I’ve had a £14k pay rise over the course of a year, partly due to moving jobs – but I find it very hard to manage my money. When I got my new job last year I vowed to finally go to therapy which means that, as well as house expenses, I’ve had to cut my budget down significantly."
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 30
Location: London
Salary: £45,680
Paycheque amount: £2,141.44. This is based on an emergency tax code while my old job sorts out a P45. My take home should be around £300 more once this is sorted out.
Number of housemates: None
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: My mortgage for the studio is £512. I pay £80 to my parents for their loan and the annual service charge is £1,400, which includes home insurance.
Loan payments: See above. No other loans except student loan, which comes out of my payslip.
Utilities: £45 to Octopus Energy, £38 for critical illness insurance, £20 for Now TV package and broadband, £22 for Thames Water, £87 council tax.
Transportation: No fixed cost – I budget £50 for Uber and public transport.
Phone bill: £27
Savings? £400. I wiped out my savings between December and January; I had to get new carpets, new windows and pay the annual service charge. I plan to save £400 per month while I go to therapy, then increase to £600 when it finishes.
Other: I donate £10 to the Outside Project and £15 to a local food bank. I’m a member of the Women’s Equality Party (£4 per month).
