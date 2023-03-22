Money Diary: A Charity Programme Manager On 36k

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I haven’t had direct income from my parents since I was at university. I think ‘financially responsible’ really means paying my own rent and not borrowing, which I guess I have been doing since I moved to London. Ultimately, I have a secure financial safety net in my parents and while I haven’t used it other than to live with them for short periods, until I own my own house it’s always possible that I can end up living with them again which doesn’t make me feel particularly ‘responsible’.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My very first job was in a café in our village at 14. I then, along with everyone else who worked there, moved on to working at the local town supermarket when I was 17. I think I was pushed by my dad to get a job to have some ‘financial freedom’ which seems a bit ironic looking back, but my brothers had paper rounds from a young age and I was a teenage girl that loved new crap so it was time.