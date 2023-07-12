Money Diary: A Producer’s Assistant On 74k

This week: "I’m 26 years old and I work as an assistant to a producer in the entertainment industry. I currently rent in central London with two housemates and I have been here for about a year. I’ve been moving cities constantly since I was 18 so it’s lovely to finally feel like I’m putting down some roots. I bought a tiny, very decrepit, old flat in a cheaper area of the UK a couple of years ago, when I was living there for a job. I did it up completely, lived in it for about eight months and then moved a tenant in when I got my current job in London. I have been freelancing in film/TV for over three years now and love it. Despite the lack of routine, the insane hours and huge egos, I love being part of a team that’s working to create the most entertaining spectacle we can (the potential for profit is a happy byproduct!). My long-term goal is to be a producer and assisting a producer is one of the surest ways to learn from the best in the game while I work on my own projects on the side.