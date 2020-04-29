Money Diary: A Private Nanny On Furlough

I’ve worked as a nanny for nine years so I usually do 12-hour days in someone else’s home, meaning mine is often a bit neglected (think forgotten fridge lettuce on the regular!). Due to the current pandemic I’m on furlough as I'm obviously not able to work from home but my bosses are, it’s not 'essential' for me to travel to theirs and we cannot mix households anyway. This week will be a lot of organising my house and trying to actually present a meal when my boyfriend, E, gets home from work."