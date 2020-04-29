Money Diary: A Private Nanny On Furlough

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 26-year-old private nanny in Berkshire. Last year, my boyfriend and I bought a flat we’d been saving for for years. Despite thinking I'd be swinging from chandeliers and hosting dinner parties with my newfound adultness, the reality is that it costs a lot more to heat the flat and to eat than anticipated. My wild antics these days include margin hunting and freezing ALL the leftovers.
I’ve worked as a nanny for nine years so I usually do 12-hour days in someone else’s home, meaning mine is often a bit neglected (think forgotten fridge lettuce on the regular!). Due to the current pandemic I’m on furlough as I'm obviously not able to work from home but my bosses are, it’s not 'essential' for me to travel to theirs and we cannot mix households anyway. This week will be a lot of organising my house and trying to actually present a meal when my boyfriend, E, gets home from work."
Industry: Nanny
Age: 26
Location: Berkshire
Salary: £34,000
Paycheque amount: Usually £2,100. Unsure what my next one will be although I anticipate around £1,600 with furlough.
Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend E.
Age: 26
Location: Berkshire
Salary: £34,000
Paycheque amount: Usually £2,100. Unsure what my next one will be although I anticipate around £1,600 with furlough.
Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend E.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage is £950, split between me and E.
Loan payments: None but £400 sitting on a credit card that shouldn’t be…eek!
Utilities: Water £30, gas £40, electric £30, plus ground rent £240 per annum and service charge £120 per month.
Transportation: £123 for the car (split with E), £120 on a normal month in fuel, £2.63 tax (yep, paid monthly ha).
Phone bill: £12 SIM only, iPhone paid off last year.
Savings? Around £8,000 personal, £2,000 split with E for a holiday that clearly isn’t happening now.
Other: £5.99 Netflix, £12 pet insurance for the cat that now lives with my sister (betrayal at its finest), £240 put into our joint account for food, despite shopping at Aldi. £12 nanny insurance (kids are mental, insurance is crucial). £7.50 Friction Free Shaving subscription – lifesaver. £80 internet and phone (split with E).
Loan payments: None but £400 sitting on a credit card that shouldn’t be…eek!
Utilities: Water £30, gas £40, electric £30, plus ground rent £240 per annum and service charge £120 per month.
Transportation: £123 for the car (split with E), £120 on a normal month in fuel, £2.63 tax (yep, paid monthly ha).
Phone bill: £12 SIM only, iPhone paid off last year.
Savings? Around £8,000 personal, £2,000 split with E for a holiday that clearly isn’t happening now.
Other: £5.99 Netflix, £12 pet insurance for the cat that now lives with my sister (betrayal at its finest), £240 put into our joint account for food, despite shopping at Aldi. £12 nanny insurance (kids are mental, insurance is crucial). £7.50 Friction Free Shaving subscription – lifesaver. £80 internet and phone (split with E).