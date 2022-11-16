Money Diary: A Newly Qualified Teacher On 34k

My family was very low income while I was growing up. Due to my mum being severely disabled and my dad being her registered carer, our entire household income came from benefits and we lived in a council house. My parents did a good job of budgeting so we didn’t have to ever go without food or essentials. However, I was very aware of how difficult it was for them to make the money stretch and would often hear them discussing their worries over money. Aside from overhearing their conversations, I have never had any kind of discussions around finances with my parents. As a result, learning to manage my own expenses was quite a steep learning curve. I got my first full-time job at 17 and would spend my entire paycheque frivolously, rather than saving any. In retrospect, I wish younger me had someone to speak to about money as I could have set myself up better financially before leaving home.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?