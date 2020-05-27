Housing costs: £402 for my half of the mortgage.

Loan payments: £0 – I paid off my credit card last month, woohooooooo!

Utilities: £29 for broadband, £53 for water and £140 for gas and electric. We split all that down the middle.

Transportation: We are exempt from car tax and my car is completely paid off. Usually around £100 on petrol a month and £43 on insurance.

Phone bill: £60 for my phone.

Savings? About £2,000 at the moment between us. We dramatically depleted our savings when we were making our house more accessible for my husband. We needed to redo the drive, widen some of the doorways, make the back garden accessible as we value outdoor space a lot, extend two bathrooms to be big enough for a wheelchair plus change one into a wet room. We also have a hoist system. B’s parents contributed to this massively and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.

Other: £22.97 for various streaming services (Disney+, Amazon Prime and Netflix), £160 a month on weekly counselling sessions with a private therapist.