Money Diary: A Pricing Analyst On £34,000

What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was in a kitchen as a kitchen assistant (glorified pot washer) and I got it to have some spending money during my A-level studies.



Do you worry about money now?

All of the time. Our day-to-day costs have gone up so much and I constantly worry about providing for our son even though we are doing okay at the moment. I worry if I'm doing the right thing by going back to work and putting him in nursery for a few days or if I should take the income hit by reducing my hours and then being able to spend more time with him.