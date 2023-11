Money Diary: A Pricing Analyst On £34,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.This week: "I'm a 33-year-old pricing analyst, living in Leicester with my husband and one-year-old son. I’m now back at work after taking a year out for maternity leave, and even though it was difficult at first we are getting used to our new routine. We bought our first home five years ago and while we would love to move to a bigger space eventually, we are happy where we are at the moment. I’ve been in my current job for a while now so I think it might be time for me to start looking for a new opportunity and hopefully get a pay rise. I am generally quite careful with money now as our expenditure has increased since having a child. While our day-to-day spending is covered by our salaries, there is definitely less left over at the end of the month than we’d like. I’ve learned from my past mistakes of getting into credit card debt so I try to look for voucher codes and make purchases via cashback sites where I can."