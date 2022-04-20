Money Diary: A 30-Year-Old PR In Edinburgh On 50k

This last year has been a bit mind-boggling for me financially. I started a new job with a significant pay increase (from £32k to £50k, which is more than I ever thought I’d earn). I then bought a house with my boyfriend which was only possible due to my boyfriend’s financial situation (I didn’t have to pay any deposit). While owning a house was a dream for me, it was certainly not something I thought would happen for an incredibly long time, if ever. If I’m honest I feel incredibly guilty about it and worry about my other family members being able to do the same, especially with the current cost of living skyrocketing, which I know will heavily impact my sister, in particular."