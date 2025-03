Money Diary: A PR Agency Owner On £50,000

This week: "I’m a 37-year-old business owner, living in a seaside town in the North West. A lot has changed since my last Money Diary — I bought out my old business partner and currently run my company, a PR agency, myself with a small team of three. I made the move back to my hometown a couple of years ago, due to a number of factors, but predominantly my priorities and lifestyle changing post-pandemic. It’s been a real shift but I love the quieter pace, the beach and being close to my family and long-time friends. I’m currently single, and I bought my house on my own two years ago, which I’m really proud of. I dip in and out of dating — I would love to meet my life partner but I definitely suffer from dating fatigue and the pool is pretty small where I live! My life is very full; I condense my working hours into four days and tend to spend my free time seeing family, going out for coffee, lunch and dinners with friends, at the gym or pilates, and getting outside with my dog.I’ve definitely grown more sensible with money in the last few years but I aspire to be a better saver! I’m quite strict with saving every month but I don’t deny myself treats and am guilty of ‘dopamine spending’ pretty often."