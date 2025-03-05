Money Diary: A PR Agency Owner On £50,000

Housing costs: £1,192 mortgage

Loan payments: I repay my student loan yearly with my tax return, this year I paid £2,500. I pay £60 a month off my Littlewoods account and £147 for my car on finance.

Pension? I pay £500 a month into it, which includes my employee and my business’ employer contributions.

Savings?: I currently have just over £5k. I put £500 into my savings each month. I’m still trying to build up an emergency fund after buying my house depleted my savings. Once this is in place, I’ll start saving pots for things like holidays and beauty treatments (at the moment I just dip in for these things when I need to).

Utilities: £81 gas and electricity, £31 water, £128 council tax, £43 internet.

All other monthly payments: £100 life insurance and critical illness cover, £18 vet care plan, £59 pet insurance, £51 home and contents insurance, £55 car insurance, £45 gym membership, £48 pet food subscription, £56 cleaner. Subscriptions: £5 Netflix, £8.99 Amazon Prime.