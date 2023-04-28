Money Diary: A PR Account Manager On 27k

Housing costs: £310 for my half of the mortgage.

Loan payments: £165 for my car.

Pension? I pay the minimum amount into my pension, I think it’s 5%.

Savings? I have around £600 in savings, which covers insurance excesses for my car and my horse. I’m trying really hard to build my savings back up after a series of big (expensive) life events.

Utilities: I transfer £300 into the joint account each month to cover my share of bills, food shopping and cat insurance. We split this cost as a percentage of what we earn, as M earns more than me.

All other monthly payments: £28 phone bill, £216 assisted DIY livery including unlimited hay and straw, £69 equine insurance, £7 rider’s insurance. Subscriptions: None.