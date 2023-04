Money Diary: A PR Account Manager On 27k

This week: "I’m a 28-year-old PR account manager living in Leeds with my husband. We bought our house just over three years ago and we are currently in the process of buying a new house in a different area. The value of our current house has increased much higher than we thought and as our new house is in a more rural area where prices are lower, we’re expecting to gain some cash from the sale. We’re planning on using this to top up our savings after an expensive few years of buying a house, getting married, going on honeymoon and buying a horse. Most of my time and money is spent on my horse but I wouldn’t have it any other way. She’s an ex-racer who’s had a tough life. Overcoming some of her physical and emotional issues has been emotionally and financially challenging but she’s made amazing progress. I know I could earn more money in another role but none would allow the level of flexibility I have now and this is what’s most important to my lifestyle."