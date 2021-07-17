Money Diary: A Political Consultant In London On 80k

This week: "I’m 31, living in SE London with my partner, J, and our dog, B. We bought our place at the end of last year after years of saving (renting in London while trying to save is near impossible – kudos to anyone who does it). I moved jobs in October last year so have only just started going back into the office and meeting my colleagues. We’re not back full-time by any stretch and at the moment I usually go into the office a day or two a week.



Me and my partner had our civil partnership in April of this year. After postponing the day once, we thought we might as well just get it out of the way (romantic, I know) so technically we are saving for our honeymoon but given all the uncertainty it’s hard to know if we’ll go ahead. Added to that is the fact that my partner recently left his job. He works in development, which has been stressful of late given cuts to the UK’s aid budget. He was under enormous pressure and reaching the point of burnout. His last day was only this week and we’re in a fortunate position where he’s able to take a bit of a break before looking at his next move."



Industry: Consultancy

Age: 31

Location: London

Salary: £72,000 + £8,000 bonus

Paycheque amount: £3,900 after tax and pension contribution

Number of housemates: One man and one doggo