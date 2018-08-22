5:30 p.m. — I get home and look up flights from Dublin to London. I'm going to visit family and friends in Dublin for a few days before heading to London to visit more family and my best friend who just moved there. One of my other friends will be joining for the London leg of the trip. I book a cheap flight I find that flies into Heathrow ($58). I also pay for my spot in a 10-miler team race next weekend with my running group ($45). I head downstairs to meal prep for the week while drinking a beer. Takes about an hour and a half just to cook up sushi rice, some sauces, and spicy pork. $103