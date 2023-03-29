Money Diary: A Performance & Project Assistant On 18.3k

This week: "I’m a 30-year-old, married mother of two living in Essex. I’ve always lived here and first moved out aged 23, when my husband and I bought our first little house together. We’re now in our second home, which we moved into during the pandemic (and secured an amazing mortgage rate on). I work for the police and my husband is a manager in a glazing firm. I have Crohn's disease and was too poorly to attend university so I ended up doing a business administration apprenticeship at the local council and secured a role in the police at the end of that. I’ve now served 10 years with the force and I’m so grateful for the flexibility and support the organisation gives me as a chronically ill person with childcare and health issues.