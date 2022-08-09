Money Diary: A Performance Marketing Manager On 76k

I live with my fiancé, B, in a flat he bought a few years ago. I pay for all bills including council tax while he pays for the mortgage (the set-up of this is out of laziness to do 50/50 splits and transfers). B has always had a large salary, which definitely helped out when I was younger and on less money. In the last two years we’ve become pretty strict about saving as we have our wedding coming up and we’re looking to buy a bigger house in the next few years. I do however have a slight ASOS problem and jump on any 20% offers they have with my never-ending wish list. We have managed to build up a good amount of savings while still spending money on things we want to do."