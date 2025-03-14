Money Diary: A Part-Time Teacher On £205 A Month

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 44-year-old freelancer living in rural West Wales. I’ve lived here for about 18 months since moving in with my partner. Before that I was living in a city and while living in the countryside is wonderful, it’s also taken a bit of getting used to. I don’t drive which makes getting around tricky and means I have to give careful consideration to any jobs I apply for as the commute time could be quite lengthy. I’m currently freelancing as a trainer and writer while I look for something more permanent. Ideally, I would like to get a part-time job at a charity, related to events or volunteering, something that leaves me a day or two spare to develop my writing career, but I can’t be too picky.
Working locally will also give me a chance to meet more people and make friends. The freelance life can be quite isolating, particularly when you live in the middle of nowhere."
Occupation: Part-time teacher/freelancer
Industry: Education
Age: 44
Location: West Wales
Salary: £2,460 currently. My last salary was £25,000 per year.
Paycheque Amount: £205 per month from two hours per week teaching but otherwise zero this month. The last couple of months I had some freelance training gigs so my paycheque was around £800 per month. Before that, I was on around £2,000 per month until March 2024 when the funding for my charity role ended. I’ve since been freelancing as a trainer and writer while I look for full-time work but the income from this is unreliable.
Number of housemates: One, my partner.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0. I moved in with my partner 18 months ago when he was close to paying off the mortgage (he has since paid this off). We agreed I wouldn’t pay rent and would instead save so we could buy somewhere bigger. Aside from this little unemployed/freelance spell, that’s still the plan! I do feel very lucky to be free of rent, which was £700 per month for a two-bed unfurnished terrace before I moved in with him. That’s a worrying figure when you work in the third sector and the funding for your role is coming to an end.
Loan payments: Student loan from an undergraduate degree, a PGCE and a master’s, although it's currently paused since I'm not earning anywhere near enough to make repayments.
Pension?: Around £7,000 when I last checked but nothing has been paid into it since March 2024 when my last job ended.
Savings?: £2,000 between two easy access savings, although one is basically feeding the other at the moment so I can earn interest on it. The other is further depleted because I keep dipping into it while I look for more hours.
Utilities: £69 council tax, £13.50 wifi, £29.90 electric, £16 water. We have oil instead of gas in our area and we get our tank filled up roughly once a year which costs £500-£600. We pay this in one go.
All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £6.68 opticians bill/insurance. Subscriptions: £1.49 Disney+ (my half of a three month special offer), £1.49 HP Instant Ink.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I went to university for my undergraduate, then I followed this with a PGCE. In 2020 I went back to university to do a master's degree. I took the full loan each time. At 18, I was unlucky enough to be the first cohort to attend university who had to pay fees. I also supported myself through uni as my parents weren’t in a position to help. I think my mum once gave me £20. There was no other option but to take the loan, a part-time job alone wasn’t enough.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I grew up in a working class family so there wasn’t much money to begin with but I learnt at a young age my father wasn’t careful with money. Every month the cupboards would be bare as the month ended and I would go with him to the cash machine, hoping his pay had come in. When it did we would do a big shop, but there seemed to be no thought for what would happen later in the month. Otherwise my mother hid money from him to buy us things we needed, school clothes and such. This probably didn’t help me when I first had to be self-sufficient: I built up credit card debt at uni trying to support myself but I quickly learnt from this and now never use my credit card; it’s only there for a dire emergency.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
I moved out for university at 18 and never went back. My home life growing up was difficult and I took going to university as a chance to move out for good.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At 18 when I left for university. My parents didn’t have the money to support me so I was on my own. That’s been the case ever since.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job was as an extra on a film set in our town. I was eight years-old and I earned £50 for two days. Mum made me buy new school shoes with it. My first proper job was working as a part-time lettings negotiator at an estate agents when I was 17.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes. I try not to. I tell myself I do not need to worry about rent, which is a very good and very privileged position to be in. In many ways, with a partner and rent-free accommodation, I am in the most secure position, living-wise, I have ever been. In the past I have been kept awake worrying about how I will pay the rent or buy food. However, I’m eating into my savings instead of adding to them. I need income!
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
In my late 20s, my grandmother, who I hadn’t spoken to in 15 years, left me a portion of her estate, about £17,000. I used it to pay off my credit card and overdraft debt from university, probably about £7,000 of it. The rest supported me in times of need over the next 10 years, especially as I didn’t have the usual parental safety net. I’m grateful for that unexpected gift and still amazed by it.
