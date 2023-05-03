Money Diary: An Operations Officer On 28k

Housing costs: £577.50 for my half of the rent (this includes all utilities other than council tax).

Loan payments: I pay my student loan back as part of my salary (unsure how much this will be yet).

Pension? I believe my new one is 5% with my employer giving 3%, as it was at my previous job. It’s currently sitting at around £4,500.

Savings? £10,000 in general savings, £600 in Monzo pots, £10,000 in a LISA (two years' worth of maxed out contributions plus government bonus), £7,000 in a Help to Buy ISA.

Utilities: Council tax is £69 for my share.

All other monthly payments: £7.90 SIM-only phone plan. Annually I pay £137 car insurance, £90 car tax, £35 contents insurance. Subscriptions: £2.65 Smol laundry tablets, £11 TOTM period products.