Money Diary: An Operations Officer On 28k

This week: "I’m a 25-year old operations officer working at a social enterprise consultancy. I live with my boyfriend in Berkshire but I didn’t grow up here. I recently left the first job I got after graduating, working for a super fast-growing startup. It was very stressful and full-on, and eventually I couldn’t give 100% anymore, hence starting this new job. The new role affords me a lot more flexibility: I work from home 98% of the time and it’s a four-day week with core hours (although I did take an £8k pay cut). I did manage to negotiate a raise after my probation period to £32,000 so that has alleviated a bit of money stress but that is of course dependent on me passing probation.