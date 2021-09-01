Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Not going to uni wasn't an option. I never really heard about or researched alternatives. I went to Oxbridge for a three year humanities undergrad. I took out a student loan for it but this was paid in my grandparents' will after they passed away. I’m currently studying for an MA in a business-related discipline, which my employer is paying for.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents were huge advocates of saving, and also figuring out what you value spending your money on. For them, they love to splash out on a nice restaurant meal but see no point in getting a fancy car. It helped me understand that being able to afford expensive things doesn’t mean you necessarily should buy them.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents or guardians house?

I moved out after university when I was 21, however, I did move back in with them due to the pandemic and then moved out again in May this year.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I became fully financially responsible for myself after I graduated from uni. Nobody covers any aspects of my financial life at present. My partner and I share expenses but I pay a higher proportion of them as I make more.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first real job was in consulting. I did an internship at the consultancy after my second year of uni, which I applied for directly through their website. It went well and I was offered a full-time job there upon graduating.



Do you worry about money now?

I do. My partner and I are comfortable financially but I find myself stressed about money all the time. The last year has shown me how unpredictable life is, which makes me scared to make big financial commitments like buying a house. However, I’m worried about making poor financial decisions by not doing this.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

When my grandparents passed away they left some money which is in a savings account. This is what paid for my brother and my student loans.