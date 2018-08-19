7 a.m. — Today is my day off, which is much needed. My schedule is insane, and it's rare that I have time for myself. I made plans with a friend today, so I get up early to go to the gym for some cardio beforehand. When I get home, I shower and wash my hair. I need to buy a new hair mask — I'm currently transitioning to curly hair after YEARS of heat damage, so my hair needs all the TLC it can get. I get ready to go outside while watching Cheaters on VH1 (don't judge me) and get so caught up that I'm late. I power walk to a coffee shop nearby and pick up a large iced latte with oat milk to try something new ($5.50). I honestly can't taste the difference between oat and soy milk, so I probably won't be trying it again. I take the subway using my preloaded card while reading Tell Me Lies — so far, so good. NYC is having a heat wave, and I made the horrible mistake of not bringing water with me, so I go buy some ($2). $7.50