Money Diary: A Non-Profit Advisor On £80,000

This week: “I’m a 36-year-old woman living in the east of England working in the international development sector. After working in the UK for a few years, I moved abroad to gain experience and worked in crisis zones like South Sudan and Afghanistan. Now that I’m back in the UK, I work from home. I live on my own, and I’m learning to get comfortable with the idea that I may never have a romantic partner, so I try and make sensible financial decisions as I think I’ll always be a single-earning household. Recently I’ve had to navigate the social care system as my mum is unwell and can no longer live independently. This has been unbelievably stressful, sad and eye-opening about the cost of care. I don’t have a weekly or monthly budget per se, but I try to be money savvy: Martin Lewis is my oracle and I’ll use cashback sites when making purchases and will do my day-to-day spending on a card that gives me cashback which I then funnel into spending money for holidays. While I’m a saver and have always put money aside every month, I also do spend when I see something I like — hello, cashmere jumpers in the winter months, high-end makeup, and fancy hotels and Airbnbs.”