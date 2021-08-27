Money Diary: A 19-Year-Old NHS Worker On 12k

This week: "I’m 19 years old and currently working as a community healthcare assistant part-time before I start my paramedic training next year. This is the second job I’ve had. Previously, I worked for Waitrose which was actually really fun, however, I wanted to get some healthcare experience before starting my training so I decided to get a job with my local district nursing team at the start of this year. Working in the NHS during the pandemic has been eye-opening but I’m really enjoying it so far. I currently live at home with my parents (which I pay them rent for) but it’s a major goal of mine to own my own home. I’m definitely a saver not a spender and I’ve been putting money away since I started work at 16 for my house deposit. My boyfriend, J (who works in the fire service), and I would love to buy a place together as soon as I’m qualified, which will be about three years from now."