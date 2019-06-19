Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old NHS Worker In Stockport On 37k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I completed a PhD in history of medicine but was struggling to find academic work that paid the bills. I worked in a café while teaching undergraduates for a couple of years, trying to make ends meet. When I turned 30, I quit the instability of academia to join the NHS, originally in an education role but I’m now in a more hands-on job, working on improving medicine safety. I feel like financially I am starting to get on track, but I’m still anxious about the massive commitment of buying a house. This week my guinea pig got surgery and my boyfriend and I went to a friend’s wedding."
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 32
Location: Stockport currently, looking to move to Salford
Salary: £37,570
Paycheque amount: £3,130 (before deductions), £2,021 (after deductions)
Number of housemates: 1 boyfriend, 4 guinea pigs
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £0 – boyfriend has had a mortgage for 15 years that I do not contribute to, but we are looking to buy a house together and then I’ll pay my share.
Loan payments: Student loan £139.
Utilities: These come out of my boyfriend’s account: I pay for both our car insurance, our media subscriptions except internet and for any Amazon, food and household stuff we need.
Transportation: £180 petrol.
Phone bill: £42.
Savings? I have £10,000 in my savings account from an inheritance and I put away whatever is left in my current account at the end of the month: usually between £100 and £500.
Other: £79 a year for Amazon Prime, Unison membership £18, Scribd (e-book subscription service) £12, Spotify £9.99, Netflix £5.99, £30 car parking at work, car insurance for my boyfriend and me £140.
