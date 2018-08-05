A Week In New York City On A $86,000 Salary

3:30 a.m. — I have a sudden craving for taquitos, so we ask the Uber to drop us off at 7-11. Unfortunately they don't have any, but we stop by Papaya Dog and get a fish filet sandwich and Philly cheesesteak with fries. I pay. Best. Drunk food. Ever. We also have the pleasure of listening to our drunk neighbor fight with an older lady next door, who apparently walked over to his apartment and poured water on his head for being too loud while she was trying to sleep. $9.50