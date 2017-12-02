A Week In New Haven, CT, On A $50,000 Salary

4 p.m. — At home, I make good on my popcorn-garland compromise and get started on that endeavor. We have a tub of loose kernels, so I put them on the stove in a covered pan and hope for the best. They shockingly don't burn or catch fire, so we string the popped corn with a needle and thread, and rinse and repeat until we have way more than we need. I carefully roll up the completed garland and put it in a box on the cabinet, far away from the prying hands of the kitty. We spend the rest of the day lounging and watching TV.