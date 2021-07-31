Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Music Journalist On 48k

Housing costs: £370.64 (mortgage), £252.16 (service charge and rent for the share I do not own), £77 council tax (single person discount) and £8.88 insurance for apartment.

Loan payments: £0. I did not go to university but paid for online courses upfront. I do not own a credit card (which I actually should to boost my credit score).

Utilities: £25 electricity and gas, £10 water – I bought a yearly gym pass which is five minutes' walk from mine and as I train five times a week, I shower there.

Transportation: £0. I cycle a lot and work from home. My spend might come up to £20-30 if it rains or I meet someone in a completely different part of London.

Phone bill: £8, cheapest there is for 3GB a month plus every three months I’ll add £10 credit to be able to call my grandparents in Germany.

Savings? I was raised by my mother who was always very good with money. If we had a lot or not, we would always have the same lifestyle, save the rest and not have to worry about the next paycheque. So after each payday, I directly transfer the amount I have left from the previous month into my Marcus by Goldman Sachs account and can only access it on the computer. Right now, I’ve got £21,300 in that account as it has a better than competitive interest rate compared to normal banks. I will use this for extra payments of up to 10% of the mortgage balance (before a charge applies) and I’ll hopefully be able to pay off the mortgage way sooner than expected. I do not have insurance for my dog as quotes started at around £120 a month when I got her 18 months ago. Therefore I put aside £100 every four weeks and have £1,800 in her own bank account.