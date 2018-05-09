Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old Working In The Music Industry On 9k

Moving in with her boyfriend was great but the wage gap between them is a little tricky to navigate at times, as he earns more than 3x what she does a month. She's independent, and after getting herself into debt at 19 and having to work really hard to pay it off, she's very cash-conscious and doesn't want to owe anyone money. She does however want to get a mortgage by the time she's 30, so is trying to save and supplement money where she can (like selling 3/4 of her possessions on eBay) while trying to occasionally have fun. She wants to travel more, and go up to London for exhibitions, parties, and to hang out with friends, but rarely has enough money.