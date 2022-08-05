Money Diary: A Museum Supervisor In Lancashire On 23k

My worries with money vary depending on my stress level, which I think everyone can relate to. On one hand I never thought I could land my dream job in my industry and get to work on amazing projects as a freelancer as well! But on the other hand I understand it is classed as a graduate wage. I would like to earn more and not have the general worries of being a freelancer to deal with. I will say this worry has drastically reduced now my fiancé has got his first proper job after retraining during lockdown. This also means my expenses have gone down since we split our joint expenses – just the food shop, subscriptions and a bit of petrol money but it all adds up.