Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Mum & Incident Manager On £400/d

This week: "I am 29 years old and living in the Midlands. I have a 2-year-old daughter and got married last year before COVID kicked off. Since the beginning of the pandemic, me and my husband have transitioned to working from home and have made the third bedroom into our office. Overall, working from home has been great for our work-life balance and we enjoy the time together, the only downside is when we both have meetings at the same time! As it looks like working from home will be a significant part of our futures we are planning on converting the garage into an office as we want another child in a few years so will need the bedroom back for that.