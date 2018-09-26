Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old On 28k Moving House In Manchester

I applied online and was accepted by the landlords. We then had to pay £175 application fee each so the agent could start credit checks and referencing. Once that was cleared, I paid £1,000 (£475 first month's rent and £525 deposit). It’s annoying that I have to pay a new deposit before I get the old one back (the vicious cycle of renting). Told my mum this on the phone and she kindly donated the cost of the new deposit to my bank account. I'm very grateful that my parents are understanding of the high costs associated with renting in England (I’m originally from Ireland, where the costs are much lower). I will pay her back when I get the old deposit into my account.