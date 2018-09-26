Money Diary: A 23-Year-Old On 28k Moving House In Manchester

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a civil servant who's been in Manchester for a year and has decided to move on to a nicer place and record how much it all costs.
"I moved to Manchester a year ago for a new job. Loved my old flat but the landlord never liked paying for repairs so I decided to move. I also wanted to sign up for a 12-month lease which my current flatmate couldn’t do, so I'm moving in with another friend."
Industry: Civil Service
Age: 23
Location: Manchester
Salary: £28,000
Paycheque amount: £1,766.80
Number of housemates: 1
Moving Expenses: £1,175
I applied online and was accepted by the landlords. We then had to pay £175 application fee each so the agent could start credit checks and referencing. Once that was cleared, I paid £1,000 (£475 first month's rent and £525 deposit). It’s annoying that I have to pay a new deposit before I get the old one back (the vicious cycle of renting). Told my mum this on the phone and she kindly donated the cost of the new deposit to my bank account. I'm very grateful that my parents are understanding of the high costs associated with renting in England (I’m originally from Ireland, where the costs are much lower). I will pay her back when I get the old deposit into my account.
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 pcm in the old flat, £475 pcm in the new.
Loan payments: Student loan repayments taken out before tax.
Utilities: £146 (£10 internet, £20 water, £15 electric, £10 contents insurance, £78.50 council tax, £12.50 TV licence).
Transportation: £0 (I live and work in the city centre so can walk to work).
Phone bill: £14 sim-free contract – bought the phone outright a year ago.
Savings? £400. £200 into a LISA (savings for a house deposit). I put £2,500 into the LISA each year which my parents then top up for me. It means I get the full benefit of the HMRC bonus each tax year. I also contribute £200 a month to a regular savings account with a high interest rate. This is going towards my emergency fund and a fancy holiday I plan on taking next year.
Other: £0.79 iCloud storage.
