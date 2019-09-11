Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Model In London On 20k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I have been modelling for around 14 years. I moved from my hometown up north to London when I was 18 to pursue the fashion industry which, for quite some time, proved to be relatively lucrative and all round completely bonkers. It’s taken me all over the world and, for the most part, my salary has ranged from 40 to 60k per year. Last year I bought my own flat with my boyfriend, which was a huge and exciting milestone for me. Then almost from the day I moved in, the amount of work I was getting booked on dropped significantly. The surge in influencers and the mighty power of Instagram means that typical 'models' are being booked less and less these days; good for the progression of healthy body image for all? YES. Bad for my bank balance and mental health? Also yes! So far this year I’ve been learning how to manage my outgoings and social life on basically half of what I’m used to, and now I’m relying on a miracle audition to change my life and fancy events to provide me with free booze. I’ve also been really struggling with watching my friends steadily succeed in their careers as I’m losing grasp of mine. I’m also struggling with how much I like crisps and cheese toasties from Pret."
Industry: Fashion
Age: 27
Location: London
Salary: 20k
Paycheque amount: This is the tricky one. It varies massively depending on when I get booked on jobs. I have a part-time job as a front of house gal at a gym which is zero hours so that also varies between £250–£700 per month. With modelling I can be paid anywhere between £200 and £10,000. But let’s say on average this year £1,600 per month.
Number of housemates: One (H, my boyfriend)
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: Mortgage £520
Council tax: £77.50
Loan payments: £0
Utilities: £44
Transportation: £144
Phone bill: £68
Savings? My savings account is very sad. After purchasing my flat I was left with around 10k, which was an absolute lifesaver when I went five months with no work, but now? Now it’s totally empty. My aim is to boost my savings back up as much as I can. I put 20% of my paycheque into my tax savings, and £25 per month at the moment for rainy days for the flat.
Other: TV licence £12.50, internet with Vodafone £15, home insurance £27.50, financed wooden floor and carpet £75.
