Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Model In London On 20k

This week: "I have been modelling for around 14 years. I moved from my hometown up north to London when I was 18 to pursue the fashion industry which, for quite some time, proved to be relatively lucrative and all round completely bonkers. It’s taken me all over the world and, for the most part, my salary has ranged from 40 to 60k per year. Last year I bought my own flat with my boyfriend, which was a huge and exciting milestone for me. Then almost from the day I moved in, the amount of work I was getting booked on dropped significantly. The surge in influencers and the mighty power of Instagram means that typical 'models' are being booked less and less these days; good for the progression of healthy body image for all? YES. Bad for my bank balance and mental health? Also yes! So far this year I’ve been learning how to manage my outgoings and social life on basically half of what I’m used to, and now I’m relying on a miracle audition to change my life and fancy events to provide me with free booze. I’ve also been really struggling with watching my friends steadily succeed in their careers as I’m losing grasp of mine. I’m also struggling with how much I like crisps and cheese toasties from Pret."