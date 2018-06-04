A Week In Mexico City, Mexico, On A $92,000 Salary

9 a.m. — Sunday mornings in Mexico City are the absolute best — a number of streets shut down and become pedestrian/biker only, so my boyfriend and I decide to take the dog on a long walk to our favorite bakery. There are no signs, so I couldn't tell you the name of the place, but they have the best baguette and croissants in the city. We pick up a baguette and a couple pastries for later ($1.30, I pay) and share the baguette as we walk. We also stop for two coffees ($4.50, boyfriend treats). $1.30