Money Diary: Merchandising Project Manager On £76,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

We didn’t talk too much about money growing up. We had multiple holidays a year, trips to the cinema and out for food, et cetera. We’d only be aware occasionally when Mum and Dad would have a tense conversation when Dad couldn’t withdraw any money as they’d maxed out. It was a weird dynamic though. My dad’s side of the family is affluent and he’s cautious with money and has always made sure the money is invested well and things are of high quality and looked after. My mum’s family always struggles, so her attitude was one of “I have money now, so I’m going to spend it”, which was the root of many a tense conversation growing up, as my dad tried to manage everything. Overall though, we were taught to save. We all had our own savings accounts and were encouraged to put any extra Christmas or birthday money away, and if we wanted something then we would have to earn it. I spent many a weekend cleaning elderly relatives homes so I could buy more records and books. I was an indie kid.