Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Mental Health Worker On 29k

Housing costs: £657 a month for rent, plus about £60 for bills. I also normally pay an extra £20 a month for a weekly cleaner who obviously hasn’t been able to come round recently but she’s hopefully coming back in the next couple of weeks. When I was living with my family my mum also asked that I contribute £30 a week for the food shopping but since being back in London I obviously no longer pay that!

Loan payments: £20 for undergraduate, £40 for postgraduate.

Transportation: Very lucky to be able to walk to work (when we were in the office) and now I make the big commute from my bed to my desk every day which costs a grand total of £0.

Phone bill: £34 a month.

Savings? £1,950 in a Help To Buy ISA, £1,100 in an easy access savings account. I used to have a lot more in savings but last year I bought a car, went on some great holidays and moved to London, which pretty much wiped my savings. I’ve been trying to save at least £200 a month since moving to London, some months with more success than others.

Other: I have a car which includes all the (very) expensive running costs, about £97 a month for my car insurance which covers having my younger brother on the insurance (we’re car sharing this year so I can mostly keep my car in Essex to bring down my insurance costs. He paid his half of the yearly insurance at the start of the year, which was great then but means I’m still paying out a lot each month), £6 a month for car tax (halved with my brother), £3 a month for Netflix (halved with my brother), £7.99 a month for laptop repair cover (would really recommend as it’s saved me hundreds of pounds in repairs).