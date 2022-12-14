Money Diary: A Medical Student In The Midlands On 2.9k

This week: "I’m a 22-year-old, final-year medical student at university in the Midlands. I live with two other final-year medics. If all goes well, we’ll be starting as junior doctors (foundation year one) in a hospital somewhere in the UK next summer. I’m currently applying for my job next year and studying for finals and other exams I have to take before then, while also being on placement in the hospital. Although I enjoy medical school, it is a LOT. I find myself being pulled in every direction and struggle to have a healthy work/life balance. Recently I’ve been trying to incorporate more fun and things I enjoy doing into my daily life as I feel I’m teetering on the edge of burnout."



Occupation: Medical student

Industry: Healthcare (NHS)

Age: 22

Location: Midlands

Salary: £2,975 (£1,975 from government student loans and £1,000 from the NHS bursary).

Paycheque amount: The loans are paid to me in thirds but monthly my loan works out as £247.92.

Number of housemates: Two: M and T.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £429 rent.

Loan payments: None yet.

Savings? Around £11.5k in savings accounts and £14.5k in ISAs. This is something I’m quite proud of. I babysat a lot as a teenager and marketed myself at a higher rate as I went on a baby and child first aid course. I also worked in a pub as a waitress while at school. I got my first proper job in sixth form as a receptionist, working every weekend. Then in the summer holidays just before and at uni I worked in sleep-away summer camps. During the pandemic I also worked as a nanny for a few lovely families. I’ve saved all my wages for supplementing my university loan and (hopefully) for a house deposit in the future (though receiving less than £3k to live on in my last year means I’m dipping into my savings more than I’d like).

Pension: Not yet! The NHS pension is great though so will start paying into that when I start working.

Utilities: Water £14.80, gas and electricity £50 (we haven’t turned the heating on yet so this will go up), Wi-Fi £10.32.

All other monthly payments: My parents kindly pay for my SIM-only phone contract. Subscriptions: £20 gym, classes and pool.