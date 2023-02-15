Money Diary: A Marketing Manager On 33k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m a 33-year old marketing manager living in the southeast. I work for a university and I’ve lived here since I was a student myself. I’ve worked in marketing for almost 10 years in a few different industries. My salary went down quite considerably when I moved into the public sector three years ago, right before the pandemic. I was looking for a better work-life balance but I didn’t foresee quite how much the cost of everything would go up.
My husband and I also welcomed our wonderful daughter, E, into the world almost two years ago. She was somewhat of a surprise (thankfully maternity pay is quite good at the uni) and we have struggled with the childcare juggle ever since I returned to work. If we had E in nursery five days a week, it would cost 85% of my take-home salary. Make it make sense! To make my salary worthwhile, we lean on one of our parents once a week and I work compressed hours (a nine-day fortnight). I feel constantly frazzled but she’s worth it. I have always been really good with money, almost to the point of being boring. It’s really helped me achieve some of my goals, like buying a house and going travelling for a year. Unfortunately my husband and I now spend a huge chunk of our wages on childcare. I’d like a second child but there’s no way we can afford it now."
Occupation: Marketing manager
Industry: Higher education
Age: 33
Location: Southeast
Salary: £33,200
Paycheque amount: £1,988.36
Number of housemates: Three. One husband, G, one toddler, E, and a grumpy old rescue dog.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £700 for my half of our mortgage. We made the decision to stretch ourselves when we bought this house. It's big and was a great price for the location but needed so much renovation.
Loan payments: Student loan only. I've never been one to borrow money, except for the huge mortgage of course.
Savings? I have £8,000 saved, which is mostly what I put away ahead of my first baby. I didn’t really need it as I returned to work FT and got additional maternity pay.
Pension? I've got a few pension pots from different jobs and my current role has a really great pension. I pay in 9% and they contribute more than double that.
Utilities: My half of the bills comes to £119 council tax, £95 electric and gas, £100 water (paid biannually), £15 internet.
All other monthly payments: £850-£1,017 for my daughter to be at nursery three days a week, £14 dog insurance (he's a mongrel so he's cheap). We also pay £30 for our car tax and £350 insurance in one lump sum. Subscriptions: £4 Disney+, £4 Spotify.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I studied a BA (and took out the usual loans) and then did a CIM (Chartered Institute of Marketing) qualification (employer funded).
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
We had constant conversations about what we spent, what other people spent, what things cost, etc. My parents' mortgage rate hit 17% when I was little and money was really tight. Mum worked full-time and did other people's ironing in the evening for more income, and my dad worked nights so they could save on childcare. I was always encouraged to save my pocket money and they pushed me to get a paper round at 14 so I could become more independent.
We had constant conversations about what we spent, what other people spent, what things cost, etc. My parents' mortgage rate hit 17% when I was little and money was really tight. Mum worked full-time and did other people’s ironing in the evening for more income, and my dad worked nights so they could save on childcare. I was always encouraged to save my pocket money and they pushed me to get a paper round at 14 so I could become more independent.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 for uni and never moved back!
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
As soon as I went to university. I got a job while I was there and made between £100-£150 a week (shift-dependent). My rent was only £72pw in first year and £90pw after that, so I actually managed to save some of my maintenance loan.
As soon as I went to university. I got a job while I was there and made between £100-£150 a week (shift-dependent). My rent was only £72pw in first year and £90pw after that, so I actually managed to save some of my maintenance loan.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My paper round. I was really keen to have independence. I got a 'proper' job in a cafe as soon as I turned 16. I wanted my own money so I could keep up with friends and I saved a lot of that money.
Do you worry about money now?
I was so stressed about money when I was younger but when I started achieving my goals (i.e. buying a house, getting promoted), I was able to relax and enjoy life a bit. Then I had a baby and now I worry again. We don’t have much left, if anything, at the end of the month.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
We inherited £70,000 from my husband's family. It was a huge surprise (and shock) and exactly why we were able to stretch ourselves and buy the house we did. What we didn’t consider was how much the cost of everything would go up but our salaries would stay the same.
If you’d like to submit your own money diary then please do send a bit of information about you and your situation to moneydiary@refinery29.uk. We pay £100 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.